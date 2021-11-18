Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report sales of $452.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.10 million and the highest is $458.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $428.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 199,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. 3,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $684.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.01. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

