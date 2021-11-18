Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBOT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 71,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,593. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.