Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $58.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $204.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 287.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $531.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

