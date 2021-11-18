Zacks: Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $21.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $22.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 58,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

