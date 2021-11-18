Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,421 shares of company stock valued at $94,172,413. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 279.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,733,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

