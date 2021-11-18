Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.60. 2,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,154. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,656. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

