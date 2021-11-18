Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.