Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692. The stock has a market cap of $911.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. QCR has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $6,532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

