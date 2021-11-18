Zacks: Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.86 Million

Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $66.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.30 million and the lowest is $66.07 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riskified.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32.

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 3,111,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,417. Riskified has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.