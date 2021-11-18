Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,337. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $23,113,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $247.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $130.82 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

