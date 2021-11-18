Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 221,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

