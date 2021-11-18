Zacks: Analysts Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

