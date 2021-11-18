Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. American Campus Communities reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

