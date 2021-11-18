Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 347,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,672. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 20.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

