Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report sales of $89.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $369.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $355.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $363.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. 64,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

