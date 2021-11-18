Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 171,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,609. The stock has a market cap of $924.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

