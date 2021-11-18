Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.