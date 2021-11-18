Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $934.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

