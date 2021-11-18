Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to report sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.28 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 329%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year sales of $32.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $33.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.52 million, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 63.94%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 249,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,840. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.16.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

