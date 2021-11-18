Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.73). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

