Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Trimble also reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In related news, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,116. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 25,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,407. Trimble has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.