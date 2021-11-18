Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.22. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $133.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

