Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $998.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

