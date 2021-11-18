Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,058. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $602,727. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.