Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

