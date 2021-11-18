Zacks: Brokerages Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post $4.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share of $4.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $5.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

