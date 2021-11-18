Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $28,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 58.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.