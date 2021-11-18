Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report $203.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $15.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.68. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.