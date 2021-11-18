Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $465.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.10 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 550,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 3.30.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

