Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.90). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $12.00 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

