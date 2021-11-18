Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,308. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $718,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $435,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

