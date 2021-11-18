Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $727.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.