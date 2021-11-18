Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Sell

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

AFIB stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $138,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.