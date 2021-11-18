Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Hold

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,530. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.33 and a beta of 1.13.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.