Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sell

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. DCC has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11.

DCC Company Profile

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

