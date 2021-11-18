Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) to Sell

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

WISA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

