Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Sell

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $588,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,579,375 shares of company stock worth $33,411,462.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 86.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

