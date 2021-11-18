Zacks Investment Research Lowers BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.46.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.