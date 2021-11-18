Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.