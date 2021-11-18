Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

