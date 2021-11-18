Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

