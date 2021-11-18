Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Hold

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 124,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

