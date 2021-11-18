Zacks Investment Research Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

