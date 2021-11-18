Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

RANI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

