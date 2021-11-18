Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CNR opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

