Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:HLF opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,945,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

