Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) to “Buy”

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $49.50.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

