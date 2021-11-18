Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) to Buy

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

RANI opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.