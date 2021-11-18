Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Buy

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $204,000.

