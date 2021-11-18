Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Buy

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.