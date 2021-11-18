Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to “Hold”

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

VG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NASDAQ VG opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -242.97, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

